ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Chow says Toronto will face a $107M shortfall if feds don’t provide more funding for refugee supports

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is photographed during a press conference following a tour of Revivaltime Tabernacle Church, where African and Black refugees and asylum seekers received emergency shelter, in North York, Ont., on Friday, July 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.