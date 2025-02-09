ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘A void in the hearts of all who knew him’: Toronto’s first murder victim of the year fondly remembered

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Darapheakdey “Daral” Sovann, 27, of Toronto, is the city's first murder victim of 2025. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.