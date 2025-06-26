ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘We could have all died’: 2 Ontario families horrified after washing machines suddenly catch fire

By Pat Foran

Updated

Published

Two Ontario homeowners contacted CTV News after their washing machines caught on fire, almost burning their homes down.


















