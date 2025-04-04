ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Toronto woman accidentally overpays electricity bill by more than $8,000

By Pat Foran

Published

It’s important to use caution when paying online bills, because mistakes may not be easy to reverse or fix. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















