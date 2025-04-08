ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Ontario family’s car ‘burned down to a crisp,’ but GAP insurance didn’t cover the loss

By Pat Foran

Published

An Etobicoke family says an insurance policy they bought meant nothing when their car caught fire. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















