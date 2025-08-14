ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘It happened so fast’: Senior has sentimental gold chain stolen in distraction theft

By Pat Foran

Published

Police say distraction thefts happen most often in the summer when people are more likely to be outside.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.