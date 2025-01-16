ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘It felt like a huge violation’: Ontario family shocked to find their loved one’s obituary on website without their consent

By Pat Foran

Published

A Scarborough family says a copy of their loved one's obituary was posted on a website to solicit purchases for memorial items without their consent.




















