ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Customers who bought ‘dream’ floating home say it’s become a nightmare

By Pat Foran

Published

Customers who bought floating homes want them finished or their money back. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.