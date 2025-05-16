ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

12-year-old’s brand new $300 hockey stick breaks three times just days after warranty expires

By Pat Foran

Published

An Ontario family is frustrated after spending $1,000 on three hockey sticks that ended up breaking.


















