ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Woman wanted after allegedly stealing luxury watch on a date at Toronto hotel

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a watch after a date in downtown Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.