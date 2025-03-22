ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Woman, 94, dies after being hit by pickup truck in Toronto, police say

By Alex Arsenych and Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police say a woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the area of Massey Street and King Street West on Friday afternoon.


















