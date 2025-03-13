ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Will the new aluminum tariffs drive the cost of Ontario craft beer? Industry experts weigh in

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Beer cans are stacked as props to be used in a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.