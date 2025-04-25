ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘What am I going to do?’ Two Ontarians lose more than $80K to separate online job scams

By Pat Foran

Published

Greg Burgos says he was directed to open a TikTok Shop to buy and sell items, but later learned he couldn’t withdraw the funds he supposedly earned.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.