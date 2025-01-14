ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘We can live our lives again without worrying’: Ontario man relieved after insurance company agrees to pay $620,000 hospital bill

By Pat Foran

Published

Here's how Pat Foran helped an Ontario man get his $620,000 Florida hospital bill paid off after his travel insurance denied coverage.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.