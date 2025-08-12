ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘We are taxed to death:’ Doug Ford says he will ask PM for tax cuts amid ongoing trade war

By Chris Fox

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is shown speaking with reporters in Windsor on Aug. 12.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.