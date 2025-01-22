ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video shows suspect shooting woman at Markham home in ‘targeted’ incident

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

York Regional Police Const. James Dickson say a woman was the victim of a targeted shooting outside her home in Markham, which was captured on video.


















