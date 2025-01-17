ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Niagara homes, cars caked with thick ice Streets, homes and cars in Crystal Beach, Niagara were encrusted in thick ice after winds pushed freezing cold water from Lake Erie.




















