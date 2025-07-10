ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Trust is gone’ after lengthy Canadian Hearing Services strike, some deaf clients say

By The Canadian Press

Published

Signage on the exterior of the Canadian Hearing Services building is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.