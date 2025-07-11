ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto under heat warning, extreme conditions could last until Thursday

By Chris Fox

Published

A man runs on a pedestrian bridge with the skyline in the background in Toronto, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.