ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto singer-songwriter JP Saxe says his concerts are in jeopardy due to low ticket sales

By The Canadian Press

Published

JP Saxe is photographed in Toronto, Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.