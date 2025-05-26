ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto sets aside $750K to help festivals boost security in wake of Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day attack

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow discusses the city's boost in funding for community street festivals in wake of Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day attack.


















