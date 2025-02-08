ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police officer charged in Whitby collision that seriously injured 18-year-old

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.