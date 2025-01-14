ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police launch new tow truck task force to address spike in shootings

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Police have attributed the violence, which also includes incidents of arson, to an ongoing turf war in the sector.




















