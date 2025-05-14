ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto MP says he feels ‘disrespected’ after being dropped from cabinet

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith takes questions from reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.