Toronto

Toronto mayor says Lawrence Heights residents are ‘traumatized’ following deadly shooting

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Toronto police say the man killed in a “brazen” Lawrence Heights shooting Tuesday night – that left five others injured – was in a wheelchair.


















