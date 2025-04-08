ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto man charged in connection with sexual assault of 2 girls under 16 years old

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly luring and sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 16 in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.