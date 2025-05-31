ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at a Toronto park

By Jermaine Wilson and Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Leandro De Souza Barbosa, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of indecent act. (Toronto Police Service)


















