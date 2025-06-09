ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto is hosting FIFA World Cup games about a year from now. What are your plans for it?

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Fans cheer and wave Canadian flags before the start of the Canada-Jamaica CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying action in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.