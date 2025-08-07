ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto film festival’s TV lineup adds Jude Law, Ethan Hawke, Toni Collette shows

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jude Law poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.