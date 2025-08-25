ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto councillor says ‘something must be done’ about Rogers Stadium noise

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Fans gather to watch Oasis perform during their reunion tour in Toronto, on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press)


















