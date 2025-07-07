ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Toronto. Canada. I love you,’ former Raptors head Masai Ujiri says in goodbye video

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri posted a heartfelt video to the city as he marks his end with the team.


















