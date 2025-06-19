ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

The TDSB just passed a budget aimed at slashing its $34.4M deficit. Here is how it might impact your child’s school

By Joshua Freeman

Published

TDSB Chair Neethan Shan says the province has underfunded public education and speaks about the financial challenges they are facing.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.