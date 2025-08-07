ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘The ends are hot right now’: Scarborough’s ‘Shook’ captures life on Toronto’s edges

By The Canadian Press

Published

Amar Wala, director of the film "Shook," poses for a portrait at Rooms Coffee in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.