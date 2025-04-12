ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

The 905 could determine whether Canadians see a majority or minority government. Here is why.

By Codi Wilson

Published

A man casts his vote for the federal election in a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday, May 2, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Youn (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.