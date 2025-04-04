ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in fatal group attack on Toronto man Kenneth Lee

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.