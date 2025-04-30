ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

TDSB floats closing swimming pools, eliminating some music instructors to offset $58M deficit

By Phil Tsekouras and Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

A Toronto District School Board logo is seen on a sign in front of a high school in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.