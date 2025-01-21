ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Stop ‘warehousing’ seniors and build small homes for long-term care: National Institute on Ageing

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Published

Allan Dugas, pictured with his cat, Jones, says he has a "wonderful" quality of life living in a small care home rather than a traditional long-term care facility, in Digby, N.S., in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Kristen Weir


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.