ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Sprinter Esmie has kind words for Ben Johnson

By The Canadian Press

Published

The new inductees into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame pose for a group photo in Toronto on Wednesday, November 5, 2008. They are (left to right, rear): Steve Yzerman, Marc Gagnon, Lennox Lewis, Pat Gillick and David Dore. Front row: Carlton Chambers, Robert Esmie, Donovan Bailey, Glenroy Gilbert and Bruny Surin. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.