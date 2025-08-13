ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Significant inconvenience’: TTC CEO apologizes after subway service disrupted during morning rush hour

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

The TTC says there are delays between Finch and St. George stations due to a ‘late clearing work zone.’


















