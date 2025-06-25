ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Search for missing 62-year-old Hamilton man enters third week, police focus on Flamborough area

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

John Edwards captured on security camera walking at an Esso gas station in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Hamilton Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.