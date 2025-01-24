ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

School bus driver charged in east-end collision that killed 22-year-old woman

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto police are on the scene of a collision involving a school bus in the city's east end on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Chopper 24)


















