ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

RECO to investigate iPro Realty Ltd.’s ‘potential improprieties’, Peel Regional Police say

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.