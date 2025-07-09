ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Rat response plan up for debate at Toronto City Hall

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A large rat feasts on leftover food scraps outside of the Burrard SkyTrain Station in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.