ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario Premier Doug Ford believes Canada would drop its tariffs if President Trump does the same

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford (right) speaks to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on April 2, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.