Toronto

Police now say 7 injured by gunfire in Scarborough mass shooting as hunt for 3 suspects continues

By Joanna Lavoie and Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Scarborough's Piper Arms pub on March 7.


















