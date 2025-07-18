ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police make arrest in Yonge and Dundas stabbing, suspect previously faced charges in Danzig shooting

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

Shaquan Mesquito has been arrested and charged for three offences, including attempted murder. (Credit: Toronto Police Services) (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.