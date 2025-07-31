ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police make arrest in investigation into Halton Hills sexual assaults dating back 25 years

By Chris Fox

Published

Jesus Erick Luna Valdovinos, 58, is shown in a handout photo. Valdovinos is facing charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.