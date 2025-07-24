ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police arrest third suspect in B.C. in connection with deadly Mississauga parking lot shooting

By Chris Fox

Published

A third suspect arrested in connection with a May 14 shooting in Mississauga is shown. The accused has been identified by police as 22-year-old Shaheel, of Delta, B.C. (Peel Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.