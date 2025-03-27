ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘Our staff made a mistake’: Toronto Blue Jays fan tossed from Rogers Centre for sporting ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Etobicoke resident Daniel Begley was not impressed after being kicked out of the Rogers Centre during the Toronto Blue Jays' March 27 home open for refusing to remove his "Canada is not for sale" hat. (Supplied)


















