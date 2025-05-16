ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Oshawa mayor calls on province to build emergency mental health and addictions ward amid public health crisis

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Oshawa’s mayor Dan Carter criticized the Ford government’s latest provincial budget for failing to address health care funding. Mike Walker reports.


















